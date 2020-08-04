Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France

The prince is now residing at his mother's private summer residence of Chateau de Cayx in southwestern France. Earlier the palace said the blood clot “was due to a sudden dissection of an artery,” and doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence “is very small when the artery has healed.” Joachim is sixth in line to Denmark's throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother's four children.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:16 IST
Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has been discharged after undergoing emergency surgery in France last month for a blood clot in his brain, the palace said on Tuesday. The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24.

"It is now the assessment of the doctors that the Prince's health has improved to such an extent that His Royal Highness can be discharged," Lene Balleby, a spokeswoman for the royal household, said in a statement. The prince is now residing at his mother's private summer residence of Chateau de Cayx in southwestern France.

Earlier the palace said the blood clot "was due to a sudden dissection of an artery," and doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence "is very small when the artery has healed." Joachim is sixth in line to Denmark's throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother's four children.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

This is an exercise in political absurdity: MEA on Pakistan releasing new map showing Indian territories.

This is an exercise in political absurdity MEA on Pakistan releasing new map showing Indian territories....

Sterling erases gains as lockdown concerns weigh; cbank eyed

Sterling edged lower on Tuesday erasing earlier gains as the U.S. dollar moved briefly higher, while fears of a second wave of virus infections and a Bank of England policy meeting later this week capped the pounds advance. The move lower r...

Top Senate Democrat says COVID-19 relief talks 'moving in the right direction'

Negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart, the U.S. Senates top Democrat said on Tuesday. After a w...

Death toll in Bihar flood climbs to 19; 63.60 lakh people affected in 16 districts

With six more deaths, the toll in Bihar flood on Tuesday climbed to 19, as 63.60 lakh people were affected in 16 districts of the state, Disaster Management Department bulletin said. Nearly seven lakh more population fell victim to inundati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020