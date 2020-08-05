New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill dead at 85 -report
New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill died on Wednesday at age 85, the New York Daily News reported.Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:23 IST
New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill died on Wednesday at age 85, the New York Daily News reported. Hamill, a lifelong New Yorker who covered both the city and embarked on international assignments, passed away at a New York City hospital where he was taken after he fractured his hip following a fall on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing Hamill's brother and former New York Daily News columnist Denis Hamill.
"So saddened to hear that Pete Hamill passed away," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "Pete was not just an unsurpassed journalist, editor and writer — he was the voice of New York."
