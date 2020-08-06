Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porn, rap interrupt Zoom hearing of Twitter hacking suspect

Prosecutors allege that Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked accounts of celebrities and politicians, and sent tweets from their accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Clark's attorney, David Weisbrok, argued it wasn't reasonable to set bail at six times the amount his client is accused of stealing.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:56 IST
Porn, rap interrupt Zoom hearing of Twitter hacking suspect

The online bond hearing for a Florida teen accused of hacking prominent Twitter accounts was interrupted Wednesday by rap music and pornographic videos from users who apparently disguised their names. The interruptions — including one by a user who shared a screen and took over the hearing with a porn video — forced Hillsborough County Judge Christopher C. Nash to temporarily halt the session for Graham Ivan Clark, 17.

Nash reopened the hearing, but the users continued their disruptions. He ultimately declined to lower Clark's bail, which was set at $725,000 when he was arrested on Friday. Prosecutors allege that Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked accounts of celebrities and politicians, and sent tweets from their accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Clark's attorney, David Weisbrok, argued it wasn't reasonable to set bail at six times the amount his client is accused of stealing. Lawyers have said he has $3 million in Bitcoin under his control, the newspaper reported. Prosecutors had sought to have Clark held on $30 million, which is $1 million for each charge Clark faces — 17 counts of communications fraud, 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, and one count each of organized fraud of more than $5,000 and accessing computers or electronic devices without authority.

Officials said Clark poses a threat to society if he has access to a computer. The state attorney's office is prosecuting him as an adult. They want Clark to prove the money he puts up for bail was obtained legitimately rather than through criminal activity.

Two other men also were charged in the case. Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, United Kingdom, and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, were charged separately last week in California federal court. Fazeli's father told The Associated Press on Friday that he's absolutely certain his son is innocent.

“He's a very good person, very honest, very smart and loyal,” Mohamad Fazeli said. “We are as shocked as everybody else. “I'm sure this is a mix up.” Federal court records didn't list attorneys for Sheppard or Fazeli. During the high-profile security breach on July 15, authorities say, tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also were hacked.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Biden in Delaware, Trump eyes White House as virus remakes U.S. political conventions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed accepting the Republican Partys presidential nomination in a speech from the White House, prompting the countrys leading elected Democrat to accuse him of politicizing the historic residence...

Lebanon: Support for hospitals top UN priority in the wake of deadly blast

More than 130 people were killed in the blast, which ripped through the port and surrounding area, causing countless injuries and leaving thousands homeless. The Government has declared a two-week state of emergency.Speaking on Wednesday, U...

Pugmarks trigger panic in Bengal's Jhargram

Pugmarks found in some areas in West Bengals Jhargram district on Wednesday triggered panic among the people, officials said. Most of the pugmarks, ranging from small to big, were seen in the forest adjoining the district police lines in Jh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020