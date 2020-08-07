Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland

The government says it will commit up to 200 million pounds for the service over five years, and will also spend up to 155 million pounds on new technology. Friday's announcements also include 300 million pounds for peace and reconciliation projects in Northern Ireland.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:34 IST
UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland

The British government will spend up 355 million pounds (USD 465 million) to help businesses in Northern Ireland deal with the red tape caused by Brexit, officials said Friday. Brexit's supporters, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, say leaving the European Union will be a boon for UK businesses. Many economists are skeptical of that claim, and Brexit presents special challenges for Northern Ireland, which shares a border with EU member Ireland.

Britain left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 but it remains bound by the EU's rules until the end of 2020, when a post-Brexit transition period expires. The two sides are trying to negotiate a new trade agreement before the deadline, but remain far apart on key issues including competition rules and fishing rights.

A withdrawal agreement between the two sides requires the all-but-invisible border between Ireland and Northern Ireland to remain free of customs posts and other barriers. That means there will be new checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The British government says these will be minimal, and is setting up a Trader Support Service to help Northern Ireland firms handle customs declarations and other paperwork involved in importing goods. The government says it will commit up to 200 million pounds for the service over five years, and will also spend up to 155 million pounds on new technology.

Friday's announcements also include 300 million pounds for peace and reconciliation projects in Northern Ireland. Many in Northern Ireland worry that Brexit could undermine the peace process that ended three decades of violence, by hardening the border with the Irish Republic.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India

Overseas Citizen of India OCI card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed air bubble arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday. Other foreigners from these coun...

COVID-19: Yediyurappa stable and responding well to treatment- Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa continues to be stable and is responding well to treatment, the hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection, said on Friday. Yediyurappas vital parameters are within normal limits, Manipal Hospital...

Jaishankar, his counterparts from US, Brazil, Aus, Israel hold meet, discuss COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took part in a virtual meet with his counterparts from the US, Brazil, Australia, Israel and South Korea, during which the challenge posed by COVID-19 spread was discussed. Jaishankar said he...

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020