Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin businessman banned over false tax returns in UK

Hardip Singh Khaira, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, will be disqualified for nine years starting Thursday, after which the 43-year-old is banned from acting as a director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company. “It was clear from our investigations that Hardip Khaira deliberately caused the construction firm to submit false returns to reduce the amount of tax the company had to pay,” said Robert Clarke, the Chief Investigator for the UK’s Insolvency Service.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:42 IST
Indian-origin businessman banned over false tax returns in UK

A Scotland-based Indian-origin construction firm boss has been banned from running companies for at least nine years for submitting false tax returns to British authorities. Hardip Singh Khaira, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, will be disqualified for nine years starting Thursday, after which the 43-year-old is banned from acting as a director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

“It was clear from our investigations that Hardip Khaira deliberately caused the construction firm to submit false returns to reduce the amount of tax the company had to pay,” said Robert Clarke, the Chief Investigator for the UK’s Insolvency Service. “This is serious misconduct and a nine-year ban not only demonstrates the severity of what Hardip Khaira has done but also confirms that we will take action to remove the privilege of limited liability against those who think they can do the same,” he said.

Khaira’s HK Construction was incorporated in May 2011 and traded from premises in Coatbridge until July last year, providing groundwork construction services. In September 2019, the construction firm was subject to a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation and this brought HK Construction to the attention of the Insolvency Service. Investigators uncovered that between November 2011 and February 2015, Khaira knowingly caused the company to submit false tax returns.

“Some invoices had been brought down to zero rated sales to reduce the company’s tax liability,” the Insolvency Service said. The UK tax authorities determined that just over 225,000 pounds were owed by HK Construction, which increased to more than 426,000 pounds when interest and penalties were applied for "deliberate concealment and failure to pay". The Insolvency Service said that aware of the liability owed to the tax authorities, Khaira placed the company into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation, resulting in outstanding liabilities to the UK tax authorities of more than 426,000 pounds.

Last month, the government accepted a “disqualification undertaking” from Khaira after he did not dispute concealing tax to the detriment of the tax authorities. A voluntary undertaking has the effect that without specific permission of a court, a person with a disqualification cannot act as a director of a company, take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership or be a receiver of a company’s property. In the UK, disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Penguins and jellyfish wow visitors at new Taiwan aquarium

From lunch with the penguins to the translucent shimmer of jellyfish and gliding rays, all underwater life was on display at a new aquarium in Taiwan that opened on Friday despite the ravaging effects of coronavirus on global tourism. It ha...

No joke: Comedians could fall foul of Scottish hate crimes proposal, lawyers warn

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Comedians at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe could end up in court if they make jokes about LGBT people that fall foul of a proposed hate crimes law in Scotland, lawye...

White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.Im sure there will be talks...

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the national camps resumption in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020