Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

Captain Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise. Police Colonel Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district. Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:52 IST
At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital. Captain Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise.

Police Colonel Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district. Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday. Deeply shocked about the tragi...

USD 3.2 bn oil deal between Pak, Saudi expires; Islamabad urges renewal

Pakistan has not received the oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia since May as a deal signed between the two sides for provision of USD 3.2 billion worth of the fuel under the arrangement expired two months ago and Islamabad is still...

'US doesn't recognise Chinese Communist Party as legitimate system of governance'

A senior US diplomat has said the Donald Trump administration does not consider the Chinese Communist Party CCP as a legitimate system of governance. The Chinese Communist Party is saying they have a legitimate system for the rest of the wo...

England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers

England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. Buttler dropped two catches and missed a stumping durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020