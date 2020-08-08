Left Menu
Police: 10 killed in apartment fire in the Czech Republic

At least 10 people have been killed in a fire in an apartment building in northeastern Czech Republic, police said Saturday. They said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:46 IST
At least 10 people have been killed in a fire in an apartment building in northeastern Czech Republic, police said Saturday. They said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin. Firefighters said several people were trying to escape from the building by jumping from its windows.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said one firefighter suffered a serious injury. Police say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

