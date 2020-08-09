Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caretaker of Shia religious place killed in Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Shia caretaker of an imambargah in northwest Pakistan ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram, police said. The Counter-Terrorism Department police registered a case in connection with Shah's killing. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:57 IST
Caretaker of Shia religious place killed in Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Shia caretaker of an imambargah in northwest Pakistan ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram, police said. Police said unknown armed assailants opened fire on Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah (52) when he was returning home after from the market, leaving him critically injured and fled away.

He was shifted to hospital where he scummed to his injuries. Shah was the caretaker of Imambargah Chah Roshan Shah Malana. The Counter-Terrorism Department police registered a case in connection with Shah's killing. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Islam is the state religion of Pakistan.The majority of Muslims in the country are Sunni.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons: ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Sunday announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the raisethebat...

Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election

Mail piling up. Constant attacks from the president. Cuts to overtime as record numbers of ballots are expected to pass through post offices this fall. The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government ...

Light rains in Delhi

A brief spell of light rains and cloudy weather brought the mercury slightly down in Delhi on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department IMD said light rains were reported from many places in the national capital, including the IGI airport...

India tea plantation landslide death toll rises to 43

The death toll from landslide at a tea plantation in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 43 on Sunday with nearly two dozen people feared trapped, a senior official said.The landslide, caused by heavy rain, hit the plantation in Idd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020