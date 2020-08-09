Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.” The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

PTI | Carolina | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:02 IST
5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents. The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 am, following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The US Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometres) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures "that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist." The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bulls Max Verstappen won Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes run and become Lewis Hamiltons closest challenger.In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team ma...

Tensions rise as Belarus holds presidential vote; aide flees

Tensions were high in Belarus as the country held a presidential election Sunday. Eight staff members for the main challenger to the authoritarian president were reportedly detained by police and one of the campaigns leading figures fled th...

Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan states caseload to 866, a senior Health department official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that five positive ca...

Six French tourists among eight people killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reports

Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor.The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. It said the attack took place in an area of Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020