Cyprus opens sea, airports for international aid to Lebanon

Cyprus' president said he's ready to place the island nation's sea and airports at the disposal of the international community for conveying humanitarian aid or any other assistance to neighboring Lebanon. President Nicos Anastasiades says Cyprus will send 40 more tons of medical supplies, generators, clothing, and nonperishable food to Lebanon on top of the five tons that have already been dispatched.

Anastasiades said in a statement during Sunday's Lebanon support teleconference that Cypriot rescue crews and sniffer dogs are already in Beirut and more could be dispatched if Lebanese President Michel Aoun requests it. Additionally, the Cypriot president pledged 5 million euros in financial aid.

Cyprus is about 130 miles (207 kilometers) from Beirut.