French nationals killed in Niger were aid workers - defence minister

French nationals killed in Niger were aid workers - defence ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 01:25 IST
The French nationals killed by gunmen in Niger on Sunday were aid workers, Niger's defence minister said.
"The six French citizens were NGO workers. We are still carrying out investigations," Defence Minister Issoufou Katambe told Reuters.
