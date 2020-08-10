Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus

MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The VMA show on Aug. 30, which traditionally features live performances from music's biggest stars, will instead go ahead with some artists performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on Friday.

