McDonald's sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

The company said Monday that Easterbrook removed evidence of those relationships from his cell phone, preventing investigators from learning about them prior to his firing. In a lawsuit filed in Delaware, McDonald's said it would not have terminated Easterbrook without cause if it had known of the additional relationships.

McDonald's says it's suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. McDonald's fired Easterbrook last November after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages with an employee.

Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances. Based on what the company knew at the time, McDonald's board approved a separation agreement "without cause" that allowed Easterbrook to keep around USD 40 million in stock-based benefits plus 26 weeks of pay, amounting to compensation of about USD 670,000.

