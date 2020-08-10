Left Menu
Development News Edition

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

"We based our lighting exactly on the original," said his son, Enrique Salgado, who helped him build the replica. The enthusiasm in the neighborhood for his Eiffel Tower has kindled hopes he could make a living from the passion project and he is now working on a slightly smaller model to sell.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:43 IST
Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Havana was once dubbed the 'Paris of the Caribbean' for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter (13-ft) high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge Enrique Salgado lights up a corner of the otherwise dimly-lit Arroyo Naranjo southern residential district of the capital.

Salgado, 52, an accountant who learnt metalworking from his father, says he has never been to Paris. But he had seen the Eiffel Tower in films and photos and when his son asked him to make an antenna to capture the Wi-Fi signal of a nearby park, he hit on the idea of making a model. Home internet service is not widely available in the Communist-run island, but Wi-Fi hotspots have been rolled out in parks and plazas nationwide since 2015.

In the end, the project took on a life of its own and they never installed the antenna because they felt it would ruin the aesthetic of the model that took months to build. Cuba has also rolled out mobile internet over the last year and a half. "To make the tower, my son downloaded plans, models, photos and other details via the internet," said Salgado. "I realized the original tower was built piece by piece so that's what I did."

Salgado said he bought and salvaged pieces of iron railings to built the tower on the roof of his home, using car halogens to light it up, in a country where it is often difficult to find material. "We based our lighting exactly on the original," said his son, Enrique Salgado, who helped him build the replica.

The enthusiasm in the neighborhood for his Eiffel Tower has kindled hopes he could make a living from the passion project and he is now working on a slightly smaller model to sell. "I never thought of dedicating myself to this, never," said Salgado. "(But) it would be an honor to be able to live off this."

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia asks urban development dept to ensure MCD schools' students given books immediately

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi governments funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for. He wrote a letter to the ...

Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs draconian National Security Law.Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a n...

Jammu & Kashmir: Shah Faesal steps down from JKPM president's post

Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement JKPM and the party has appointed Feroze Peerzada as the interim president till formal elections can be held for the po...

Eagles LB Brown retires unexpectedly at 26

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserveretired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. Brown, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020