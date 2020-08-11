Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore crushes ivory from around 300 elephants to deter illegal trade

Singapore started crushing nine tonnes worth of elephant ivory on Tuesday, in what authorities said was the biggest such event globally in recent years and signalled the island nation's fight against illegal trade in wildlife. The city-state, a nautical way point in shipments of banned animal products between Africa and Asia, is destroying tusks worth an estimated S$18 million ($13 million) including a record 8.8 tonne seizure last year which authorities said came from nearly 300 African elephants.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:56 IST
Singapore crushes ivory from around 300 elephants to deter illegal trade
Representative Image. Image Credit:

Singapore started crushing nine tonnes worth of elephant ivory on Tuesday, in what authorities said was the biggest such event globally in recent years and signaled the island nation's fight against illegal trade in wildlife.

The city-state, a nautical waypoint in shipments of banned animal products between Africa and Asia, is destroying tusks worth an estimated S$18 million ($13 million) including a record 8.8-tonne seizure last year which authorities said came from nearly 300 African elephants. In the event, streamed online, workers in hard hats were seen emptying trolley-loads of tusks into a skip where they were then pulverized by an industrial rock crusher.

The crushing process may take several days and the fragments will then be incinerated. "The destruction of the ivory... will prevent it from re-entering the market and will disrupt the global supply chain of illegally traded ivory," the National Parks Board said of the event, which comes ahead of Wednesday's World Elephant Day.

An estimated 100 African elephants are killed every day by poachers seeking ivory, meat and body parts, leaving only 400,000 remainings, environmentalists estimate. A large chunk of the demand for ivory comes from Asian countries such as China and Vietnam, where it is turned into jewels and ornaments. As well as taking a tough stance on transited products, Singapore said last year it would ban the domestic trade in ivory from September 2021.

"Elephant poaching is at crisis levels in Asia and Africa due to the illegal trade," said R. Raghunathan, CEO of World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore. Raghunathan said the city-state's ivory crush and other initiatives underlined its determination to "stamp out the illicit transit of wildlife products through Singapore".

Neighbouring Malaysia destroyed 9.55 tonnes of seized elephant tusks in 2016.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. S&P500 heads for record high as stimulus bets lift world stocks

Futures for the U.S. SP Global index hit a record high on Tuesday and world stocks rose to new 5-12 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade tal...

States should give doorstep delivery of PDS ration in flood-hit areas: Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said state governments should adopt doorstep delivery of PDS ration to beneficiaries in flood affected areas. Floods have caused havoc in some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakh...

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal : Banerjee.

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020