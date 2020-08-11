Left Menu
Development News Edition

US says blast hits Iraq convoy, border attack claim false

An explosion targeted a US-led coalition convoy in Iraq on Tuesday and caused no casualties, just hours after a newly formed Shiite militant group falsely claimed bombing a similar convoy at the Iraq-Kuwait border, the American military said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:38 IST
US says blast hits Iraq convoy, border attack claim false
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion targeted a US-led coalition convoy in Iraq on Tuesday and caused no casualties, just hours after a newly formed Shiite militant group falsely claimed bombing a similar convoy at the Iraq-Kuwait border, the American military said. The little-known Ashab al-Kahf group claimed in an overnight statement it destroyed "equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy" in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra.

The group later published an 11-second video it claimed showed the blast, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups. The out-of-focus video shows what appeared to be an explosion and lights in the distance but The Associated Press could not verify the video. The Iraqi and Kuwait militaries both denied any attack occurred. US Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III similarly dismissed the claim.

"It's absolutely false," Caggins told the AP. "It was a complete fabrication." There was, however, an explosion that targeted a coalition convoy on Tuesday in the Taji area, north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said. The attack damaged a truck and caused no injuries, Caggins said. No one claimed responsibility for that attack. Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and the later war against the Islamic State group, American troops and contractors sometimes travel by road with equipment and supplies between Iraq and Kuwait.

Ashab al-Kahf, or "Companions of the Cave" in Arabic — a reference to a Christian and Islamic story about youths escaping religious persecution by hiding in a cave for hundreds of years — emerged alongside renewed threats by Shiite militias amid rising US-Iran tensions. In January, an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. Tehran responded with a ballistic missile attack that wounded dozens of American troops at a military base in Iraq.

The Ashab al-Kahf initially threatened U.S. forces in April and claimed an attack on a convoy in July in Iraq's Salaheddin province. On August 9, another explosion targeted a convoy in the southern Dhi Qar province, reportedly causing minor damage.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal slams AASU for making confidential report on clause 6 of Assam Accord public

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the All Assam Students Union AASU making public the confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord by the Centres high-level committee. Assuring that the state government i...

Maha minister and independent MLA Gadakh joins Shiv Sena

Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the latters residence here. Gadakh said he joined the Shiv Sena as his ideo...

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...

India's COVID-19 count rises to 22,68,676, recovery rate at 69.80 per cent

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cureddischargedmigrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020