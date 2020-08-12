Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seattle police chief resigns after cuts to police budget

"I trust everyone will find a way to work together and put aside personal conflicts, political grandstanding, and power plays." Best, 55, cited the council’s decision not to consult her more thoroughly ahead of the cuts, which will force the layoff of about 100 officers, as a major factor in her decision. The Seattle City Council on Monday voted 7-1 to reduce the police department's budget by $3.5 million, less than 1%, for the remainder of the year while investing $17 million in community safety programs.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 05:24 IST
Seattle police chief resigns after cuts to police budget

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned on Tuesday, a day after the city council cut her department's budget as part of a reform movement following mass protests against racial bias and violence in policing. Best's surprise departure marked one of the most notable big-city police department shakeups in the aftermath of nationwide demonstrations spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, who was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Graphic video footage of the fatal encounter stirred a public outcry against heavy-handed police tactics and racism within the U.S. criminal justice system, triggering months of street protests in cities across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Seattle as elsewhere, much of the anger evolved into demands by some civil activists to "defund," or radically scale back, police departments in favor of greater spending on social services.

"Out of this challenge will spring new hope for a better future for all," Best said at a press conference on Tuesday announcing she was retiring after two years as Seattle's top cop. She joined the department in 1992. "I trust everyone will find a way to work together and put aside personal conflicts, political grandstanding, and power plays." Best, 55, cited the council’s decision not to consult her more thoroughly ahead of the cuts, which will force the layoff of about 100 officers, as a major factor in her decision.

The Seattle City Council on Monday voted 7-1 to reduce the police department's budget by $3.5 million, less than 1%, for the remainder of the year while investing $17 million in community safety programs. Council President Lorena González called Monday's vote a “down-payment for future potential reductions” to the department’s budget.

Defunding advocates have pointed to a growing militarization of law enforcement, even as police officers are increasingly called to deal with issues, such as addiction, mental illness and homelessness, better addressed by social services. Opponents say cuts in policing threaten public safety. Sharpening his law-and-order message ahead of the Nov. 3 national elections, President Donald Trump has cast the defunding movement as a reckless goal of his political adversaries.

At a White House briefing on Tuesday, Trump praised Best for doing "a very good job," adding, "I think Seattle has made a tragic mistake." Monday's city council action reduced Best's annual salary by $10,000, compared with the $100,000 initially proposed.

"It is clear from the public statements of Chief Best that these pay cuts to her and her team weighed heavily in her decision to leave public service, and it is a significant and sad loss," said Councilman Andrew Lewis, who voted against the cuts. Mayor Jenny Durkan told a news conference she regretted Best's resignation, saying the former police chief, who is Black, understood "the lived experience of Black America." U.S. Attorney General William Barr called Best's resignation a "lesson to state and local leaders about the real costs of irresponsible proposals to defund the police."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers can wrap up No. 2 seed vs. Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard doesnt believe it matters if the Los Angeles Clippers are the No. 2 or No. 3 seed heading into the NBA playoffs. Theres really no homecourt advantage, no fans out there, no travel, said Leonard, according to the Los Angeles Ti...

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the COVID-19 era.Williams w...

FOREX-Dollar buoyed by jump in U.S. bond yields

The dollar found support on Wednesday, as a jump in U.S. yields pushed it higher against the Japanese yen and investors wagered on a broader and deeper U.S. coronavirus recovery.The yield on 10-year U.S. debt, which rises when bond prices f...

Argentina death toll from coronavirus tops 5,000 as new cases spike

Argentinas death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5,000, the government said on Tuesday, as cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, pushing the South American nation up in the global charts despite months of lockdown and a promising sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020