Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla woos retail investors with stock split, shares rise

Wall Street analysts praised Tesla Inc's move to split its richly valued stock into smaller chunks, saying it had the potential to extend a 200% rally in its shares this year by making it easier for retail investors to hold the stock. Shares in the electric carmaker rose more than 6% in early trading.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:16 IST
Tesla woos retail investors with stock split, shares rise

Wall Street analysts praised Tesla Inc's move to split its richly valued stock into smaller chunks, saying it had the potential to extend a 200% rally in its shares this year by making it easier for retail investors to hold the stock.

Shares in the electric carmaker rose more than 6% in early trading. The stock, which traded at around $1,467 before the bell on Wednesday, is among the highest priced on Wall Street. The five-for-one split - Tesla's first - comes at a time when analysts and investors have expressed concerns over the stock's high valuation in the market despite cash burn concerns.

"The move makes sense for Tesla, as it will make its shares cheaper and more accessible to young first-time retail traders using platforms like Robinhood," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. "While stock splits are typically non-events for investors, the reaction seen in Tesla's stock following the announcement underlines the surging demand from the Robinhood-retail traders to get in on fast-growing tech names."

Tesla's move follows a four-for-one split announced by Apple Inc in late July, the iPhone maker's first stock split since 2014. "We believe institutional investors have turned the corner in a positive direction as Musk & Co. have not just talked the talk but walked the walk on its Model 3 sales and profitability trajectory over the last year despite COVID," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

The world's most valuable carmaker posted stellar quarterly results last month, setting it up to be included in the S&P 500 index. Twelve of 33 analysts covering the stock rated it at "sell" or lower, and just eight rated it at "buy" or higher. The median price target for the stock is $1,300, up from $615 in May.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020