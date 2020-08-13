Left Menu
India has extended an assistance of USD 1 million to Antigua and Barbuda to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:35 IST
India extends USD 1 million assistance to Antigua, Barbuda to combat COVID-19
This assistance is aimed at improving health infrastructure and capacities in Antigua and Barbuda.. Image Credit: ANI

This assistance is aimed at improving health infrastructure and capacities in Antigua and Barbuda.

"On Aug 7, HC @drkjsrini virtually handed over life-saving medical supplies, PPE equipment, ventilators, etc to Hon @gastonbrowne PM #AntiguaBarbuda under Indian assistance of US$1 mn to combat #COVID19," tweeted the Indian High Commission in Guyana. The same level of assistance, i.e. USD 1 million, has been offered to each Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country. CARICOM is a group of twenty developing countries in the Caribbean.

"This assistance of USD 1 million from India will be used for improving health infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda, for procurement of life-saving medical supplies and equipment like ventilators, etc," the Indian High Commission to Guyana said in a statement on Friday. Under this assistance, ventilators, full cover goggles, disposable impervious gowns, face shields, examination gloves and disposable masks were facilitated and these medical supplies have arrived at St. John's.

The government of India has also provided 10,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda as a gesture of goodwill in support of its fight against COVID-19. Indian High Commissioner KJ Srinivasa handed over the medical supplies and medicine to Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda's proposal for assistance and collaboration named 'Strengthening national Health capacities and reducing socio-economic and human development negative impacts of COVID19 crisis in Antigua and Barbuda' was processed under India-UNDP Fund managed by United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and the guidelines of the Sustainable Development Goals, the High Commission stated.

