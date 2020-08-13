Left Menu
Development News Edition

French wine exports body 'regrets' U.S. move to maintain European tariffs

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:04 IST
French wine exports body 'regrets' U.S. move to maintain European tariffs
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The 'FEVS' French wine and spirits exports federation said on Thursday it regretted a decision by the United States government to maintain 25% tariffs on European goods. "We regret this decision which will continue to heavily penalize French exporters," said FEVS President Cesar Giron.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...

Motorola's new foldable Razr to go official on September 9: Details inside

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020