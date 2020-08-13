Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar, German counterpart discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccine cooperation

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:00 IST
Jaishankar, German counterpart discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccine cooperation
EAM S Jaishankar and German counterpart discussed COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation. "Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," the EAM said in a tweet.

The first COVID-19 vaccine had been registered in Russia on Tuesday, Sputnik had reported earlier. According to the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 20,643,028 people have been tested positive of coronavirus and 749,764 deaths have been reported so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress revokes suspension of two Rajasthan MLAS

The Congress party on Thursday revoked the suspension of two of its MLAs from Rajasthan, according to the general secretary AICC, Avinash Pande. MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were earlier suspended from the primary membership...

Workplaces top source of virus clusters in France, says doctor

Workplaces are the main clusters of coronavirus infection in France and companies should have staff work from home as much as possible after the August holidays, one of Frances top coronavirus experts said on Thursday. Weekly health ministr...

Tennis-Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open and the Western Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday.His decision will come as good news for the U.S. ...

Soccer-Three Sagan Tosu matches suspended after coronavirus cases

The J.League has suspended Sagan Tosus next three league matches after a swathe of positive novel coronavirus tests in their camp forced the postponement of a cup game on Wednesday. Wednesdays Levain Cup match against Hiroshima Sanfrecce wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020