Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot Sector of the LoC on Wednesday, Shakeela Bibi, 40, and 12-year-old Ayesha Kausar of village Fanjot sustained serious injuries. The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," the statement alleged.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:38 IST
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged "ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot Sector of the LoC on Wednesday, Shakeela Bibi, 40, and 12-year-old Ayesha Kausar of village Fanjot sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," the statement alleged. It claimed that 16 people had died and 160 been injured in 1,961 ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said..

