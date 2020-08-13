Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurers to help pay 6 exonerated in Nebraska slaying

A Nebraska county that owes USD 28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder reached a settlement with several insurance companies to help pay part of the judgment. The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers on Wednesday to secure USD 5.98 million to help pay the county's debt off sooner.

PTI | Beatrice | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:06 IST
Insurers to help pay 6 exonerated in Nebraska slaying

A Nebraska county that owes USD 28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder reached a settlement with several insurance companies to help pay part of the judgment. The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers on Wednesday to secure USD 5.98 million to help pay the county's debt off sooner. Officials already increased property taxes and approved a half-cent sales tax to pay the judgment off over several years.

The people known as the Beatrice Six spent more than 70 years in prison collectively for a 1985 rape and killing in Beatrice, Nebraska, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Lincoln. DNA evidence exonerated them in 2008. The slaying of 68-year-old Helen Wilson has since been linked to a former Beatrice resident who died in 1992.

The Beatrice Six sued Gage County after their release, alleging the county ran a reckless investigation. A federal jury awarded them USD 28.1 million in 2016, plus interest and attorney fees that raise the total to more than USD 30 million. The county wasn't properly insured when the six were convicted, and its appeals were all rejected.

“We started with an understanding that there may or may not be any coverage,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “We reached this point, and I think we all are in agreement that this is the best possible outcome at this time.” The county made the first payment to the former inmates last June, and officials now expect it to take about five years to pay off the judgment. One of the six was killed in a 2011 factory accident in Alabama, and several others are aging and have health problems.

Employers Mutual Casualty will pay the biggest share of the settlements, USD 3.9 million, and the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association will pay USD 1.98 million, attorney Joel Bacon said. Four other insurers will pay the remaining USD 95,000.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

At least one protester was killed in Ivory Coast on Thursday, a ruling party official and security sources said, as small groups burned makeshift road blocks in protests against President Alassane Ouattaras decision to stand for a third ter...

At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

At least 17 people have been killed in southern Ethiopia during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed Thursday. The dead include children. Security forces met the prot...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OTPatrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first gam...

Internet exchange De-Cix doubles India presence to 10 data centres

Internet exchange De-Cix on Thursday said it has doubled its point of presence PoP in India to 10 data centres to facilitate trade of bandwidth for various online applications and services. The expansion of De-Cix follows over a two-fold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020