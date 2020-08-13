Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distrust of authority fuels virus misinformation for Latinos

While bad information about the virus is a problem for everyone, it can pose a particular threat to communities of people of color who alreadyface worse outcomes from the virus. Among Latinos in the U.S., misinformation around the coronavirus has found fertile ground because many in their communities have higher levels of distrust in government, less access to medical care and may need to be reached by Spanish-language public health resources.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:20 IST
Distrust of authority fuels virus misinformation for Latinos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

When Claudia Guzman suspected she had caught the coronavirus, her friends and family were full of advice: Don't quarantine. Don't get tested. A homemade tea will help cure you. "They were saying, 'Don't go to the hospital,' because supposedly, if you are admitted into the hospital, they administer the virus into your body," said Guzman, who was born in Chicago to parents from Mexico and now lives in Memphis, Tennessee.

False claims and conspiracy theories, ranging from bogus cures to the idea that the virus is a hoax, have dogged efforts to control the pandemic from the beginning. While bad information about the virus is a problem for everyone, it can pose a particular threat to communities of people of color who already face worse outcomes from the virus.

Among Latinos in the U.S., misinformation around the coronavirus has found fertile ground because many in their communities have higher levels of distrust in government, less access to medical care and may need to be reached by Spanish-language public health resources. It's a dangerous mix that could discourage people from taking precautions, participating in contact-tracing efforts, or getting treatment.

"There isn't much evidence-based information in Spanish for them. And this is a new disease, so the science is evolving every day," said William Calo, a Pennsylvania State University researcher who studies Hispanics and public health. "We are struggling with providing good information in English — just imagine adding a second language." With a population of 60 million, Hispanic people in the U.S. are now four times more likely than non-Hispanic white people to be hospitalised because of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other studies also show Latinos in some areas are also twice as likely to die from the illness. (Native Americans and Black people face similarly stark disparities.) These vulnerabilities have many causes. Among them are the fact that many Latinos are less likely to have health insurance or access to quality health care — sometimes because they can't afford it and sometimes because of their immigration status. Many work in industries that are deemed essential and cannot be performed remotely, such as food service, sanitation, meat packing, construction and retail. And many live in larger, multigenerational households where social distancing is difficult.

Added to this already dangerous mix is a higher level of distrust in authority among Latinos — as is the case for other minority communities — that is helping fuel the spread of misinformation about the virus. "If I'm hearing something from the government, from people who I, for a variety of reasons, don't trust, then I'm not going to do anything," said Monica Feliú-Mójer a Puerto Rican native and Harvard-trained neurobiologist who works to encourage Latinos to pursue science careers.

"But if I hear this from my friend who I believe in, and who I trust, then it's more likely that I'm going to act on that information." For many, the reluctance to get tested or seek treatment stems from fear of deportation in a community with a significant percentage of immigrants. That may be particularly true under President Donald Trump, said New York State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat who represents a largely Hispanic district in the Bronx.

Trump ran on promises to crack down on both illegal and legal immigration and has repeatedly painted immigrants — especially nonwhites — as posing a public health and safety danger. That distrust could discourage people from getting treatment or from cooperating with government contact tracers trying to identify who an infected person had come into contact with.

"It's a real concern," Rivera said of the worries some Latinos have about contact tracing. "We need to secure that information, and there needs to be a guarantee of its privacy." Language barriers make the situation even worse. Many areas face a shortage of Spanish-speaking health care workers, and most of the accurate online information about the virus in the U.S. is in English. That forces some Latinos who need information in Spanish to rely on less-trusted sources like social media.

And while a growing number of fact-checking organizations are trying to identify and correct false claims spreading online, very few publish their work in Spanish. The Associated Press publishes some of its fact checks in Spanish. All of this means Latinos may not receive good information about how to slow the spread of the virus — and may not act on it if they do.

Guzman, for instance, thinks she contracted the virus at a vigil last month for her grandfather, who died of cancer soon after. Many of the people there either weren't wearing facial masks or didn't have them on correctly. About 10 family members subsequently were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual Harassment Case: Odisha Govt orders compulsory retirement for suspended AYUSH Director

Suspended OAS officer and Director AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sadangi was on Thursday given compulsory retirement from government service. A women employee in his office had accused Sadangi of sexually harassing her.Compulsory retirement of Sri Bib...

Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new Star Wars holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent Star Wars movie tri...

Punjab CM directs 100 pc testing in micro containment, containment zones

Hundred per cent testing in micro containment zones and containment zones must be done using Rapid Antigen Testing, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today emphasis...

'Go away': state factory workers join protests against Belarus president

Workers from state-run industrial plants joined tens of thousands of people on a fifth day of protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions. Prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020