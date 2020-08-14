Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

"Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he said. Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said that while this year's celebrations will look different and many of the traditional gatherings would not take place, the two sides can draw strength from their shared values.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:35 IST
India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Describing India as a "longstanding friend" of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect, and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the country's 74th Independence Day. Morrison said the "deep friendship" between Australia and India was about more than trade and diplomacy.

"Founded on Bharosa (trust) and Samman (respect) – it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defense cooperation, diaspora and Dosti (friendship), '' the prime minister said. "Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he said.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said that while this year's celebrations will look different and many of the traditional gatherings would not take place, the two sides can draw strength from their shared values. "As I said during the visit to Australia of President Kovind: Our cultures might be different, but we believe in similar things. We believe in the supremacy of the ballot-box in our national life; in the rule of law; in institutions that safeguard rights; and the responsibility of free people to build a better world," Morrison said in a statement.

"It is because of our shared values, interests, and objectives that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June this year," he said. The prime minister said the bilateral partnership is geared for the common good of the region and the global community, asserting that this will be critical as the two countries work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know people are the living bridge between our countries: as students; skilled workers; or joining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggest source of migrants and their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most successful multicultural nation on earth," he said. Apart from Morrison, other leaders who sent warm wishes to Indians were New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese.

"I am delighted to send my best wishes to all Indian-Australians in NSW who are celebrating Indian Independence Day. This important day marks the founding of India as a sovereign state. Indians everywhere can be proud that India is now a respected global player and the world's largest democracy," Berejiklian said. She said that many Indians were living in New South Wales and the State was richer and all the more vibrant for their presence.

"Indian-Australians are also appreciated for being responsible fellow citizens, and the NSW Government commends them for so diligently supporting the measures that are countering the spread of COVID-19," she said, adding that, "I especially thank the Indian community organizations for reaching out to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic," Albanese said that while the celebrations this year were different than traditional ones, sentiments were the same. "Seventy-three years later, India still stands tall as the world's biggest democracy and as a remarkable, vibrant and diverse country," he said while referring to the famous first speech 'Tryst with Destiny' by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

Ankita Lokhande joins campaign global prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Friday pitched in her support for a global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande, the Kai Po Che actors former girlfriend, shared on Instagram a poster that ...

Three-hour long debate on confidence motion begins in Rajasthan Assembly Session

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Friday tabled a proposal for a trust vote, in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi has accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the...

Tax2win to Help Millions of Frontline Healthcare Workers in India with Free E-Filing of Income Tax Returns

Tax2wins initiative Cure Your ITR With eCAs promises 100 free of cost e-filing of income tax returns for healthcare warriors PAN India Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Business Wire India The outburst of Covid-19 has triggered struggle for ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020