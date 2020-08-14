Left Menu
Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

More than 20 people were arrested for offenses including incitement, public violence and assaulting a police officer, police said in a statement. In the early hours of Friday, youths damaged two police vehicles as riot officers moved in to restore calm.

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs, and fireworks at police overnight during the second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses including incitement, public violence, and assaulting a police officer, police said in a statement. On Thursday night, the municipality imposed an emergency order that gave police extra powers to detain people.

Young people in the neighborhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities acted to stop people from opening fire hydrants to cool off amid a weeklong heatwave. In the early hours of Friday, youths damaged two police vehicles as riot officers moved in to restore calm. The neighborhood was peaceful by Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

