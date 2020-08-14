Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Extending all necessary facilitation for probe, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it is extending all necessary facilitation for the investigation in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:02 IST
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking at a weekly briefing on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it is extending all necessary facilitation for the investigation in the Kerala gold smuggling case. "The matter is under investigation of National Investigation Agency (NIA). The MEA is extending all necessary facilitation for the investigation," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a weekly briefing.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Recently, the Customs Department had issued a summons to State Protocol Officer asking if any duty exemption certificate was given to the diplomatic baggage and other consignments that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram airport for UAE consulate.

Confirming receiving the notice, Kerala Protocol Officer B Sunil Kumar had told ANI, "We have received a notice from Customs. As part of their investigation into the gold smuggling case, they wanted to know certain details including whether any duty exemption certificate was given to the UAE consulate for the consignment that reached here. They have asked for details which we will be providing." Earlier today, three key accused in the high-profile case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a court in Kochi. (ANI)

