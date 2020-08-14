Moscow says alleged mercenaries detained in Belarus have returned to Russia

Moscow says alleged mercenaries detained in Belarus have returned to RussiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:27 IST
Russia's General Prosecutor said on Friday that 32 Russian nationals who were detained in Belarus and accused of being mercenaries had been returned to Russia.
Belarus arrested the men last month and said they sought to destabilise the country prior to Sunday's presidential election. Russia denies it uses mercenaries and has said the men were travelling through Belarus on their way to other countries.