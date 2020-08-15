Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satellite TV back for Venezuelans left in dark by sanctions

An investment firm announced Friday it's resuming satellite TV transmissions for Venezuelans whose service was cut abruptly due to US sanctions aimed at driving President Nicolás Maduro from power. DirecTV abruptly ditched its popular satellite TV service on May 19, citing U.S. sanctions that prohibited DirecTV from broadcasting channels that were required by Maduro's administration.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 15-08-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 01:04 IST
Satellite TV back for Venezuelans left in dark by sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: President of Russia

An investment firm announced Friday it's resuming satellite TV transmissions for Venezuelans whose service was cut abruptly due to US sanctions aimed at driving President Nicolás Maduro from power. The firm, Scale Capital, said it reached a deal with the AT&T subsidiary DirecTV Latin America to take over the subscription service, providing services to 2 million subscribers across Venezuela — more than 40 per cent of the country's subscription TV market.

"We are very excited about this launch and we want to thank all parties for their support," Scale Capital's director Jacopo Bracco, said in a statement. The firm's website lists its address as Santiago, Chile. Dallas-based AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DirecTV abruptly ditched its popular satellite TV service on May 19, citing U.S. sanctions that prohibited DirecTV from broadcasting channels that were required by Maduro's administration. It is unclear whether the two channels — Globovision and PDVSA — will be aired.

The administration of President Donald Trump is running what it calls a "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at ending the socialist leader's rule, saying he has led the once wealthy oil nation into ruin. The abrupt end to DirecTV service prompted Venezuelan officials to accuse the company of denying its citizens rights to information.

A month after the TV service stopped, Venezuelan authorities jailed three Venezuelan DirecTV executives. One of them, Carlos Villamizar, said before surrendering to authorities that he was innocent because he had no prior knowledge of the decision made by executives in the United States. With the new deal, one of the three men had been released from jail, said a source familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk. The source said the other two should also soon go free.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns C Tretter undergoes procedure on knee

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be sidelined for an extended period of time. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Tretters surgery during his Zoom call with reporters on F...

Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff

Fortnite creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guideline...

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...

Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020