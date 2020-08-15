Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four hurt in blast, fire in publishers' area of Iran capital -state media

Among other incidents in the past few weeks was a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations were not affected. In an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran in July, 19 people were killed.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-08-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 03:16 IST
Four hurt in blast, fire in publishers' area of Iran capital -state media
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An explosion and ensuing fire injured at least four people in a district with many publishers and bookshops in Iran's capital Tehran, state media reported on Saturday, the latest in a series of blasts and fires, some of which have hit sensitive sites. Fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki told the state news agency IRNA that the blast late on Friday caused the fire that engulfed the four storey building near Tehran University where paper and books were stored.

Firemen rescued three men and a woman who were rushed to hospital and put out the blaze, Maleki said. The cause of the blast was under investigation. Among other incidents in the past few weeks was a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations were not affected.

In an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran in July, 19 people were killed. Officials said it was caused by a gas leak. On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that the authorities said was caused by a leak in a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020