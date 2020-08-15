Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland

In Warsaw at the end of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, Pompeo and Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement that sets out the legal framework for the additional troop presence. “This is going to be an extended guarantee: a guarantee that in case of a threat our soldiers are going to stand arm-in-arm,” Poland's President Andrzej Duda said during the signing ceremony.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:49 IST
Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday sealed a defence cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to Poland. In Warsaw at the end of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, Pompeo and Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement that sets out the legal framework for the additional troop presence.

“This is going to be an extended guarantee: a guarantee that in case of a threat our soldiers are going to stand arm-in-arm,” Poland's President Andrzej Duda said during the signing ceremony. “It will also serve to increase the security of other countries in our part of Europe,” Duda said. The deal would also further other aspects of US-Polish cooperation, he added, citing primarily investment and trade ties.

The pact supplements an existing NATO Status of Forces Agreement and allows for the enhancement and modernization of existing capabilities and facilities by allowing US forces to access additional Polish military installations. It also sets out a formula for sharing the logistical and infrastructure costs of an expanded US presence in the country. President Donald Trump said in a statement that the pact was the culmination of months of negotiations with Poland.

“The agreement will enhance our military cooperation and increase the United States' military presence in Poland to further strengthen NATO deterrence, bolster European security, and help ensure democracy, freedom, and sovereignty,” Trump's statement said. Some 4,500 US troops are currently based in Poland, but about 1,000 more are to be added, under a bilateral decision announced last year. Last month, in line with Trump's demand to reduce troop numbers in Germany, the Pentagon announced that some 12,000 troops would be withdrawn from Germany with about 5,600 moving to other countries in Europe, including Poland.

In addition, several US military commands will be moved out of Germany, including the US Army V Corps overseas headquarters that will relocate to Poland next year. Trump has long and loudly complained that Germany does not spend enough on defence and has repeatedly accused Germany of failing to pay NATO bills, which is a misstatement of the issue. NATO nations have pledged to dedicate 2 per cent of their gross domestic product.

After the signing ceremony, Pompeo joined Duda and other Polish leaders at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the centennial of Poland's landmark victory against the Russian Bolsheviks in 1920 during the Polish-Soviet war. In the Battle of Warsaw, often called the “Miracle on the Vistula,” outnumbered Polish troops led by Marshal Jozef Pilsudski defeated an advancing Red Army. The battle is credited with stopping the Bolsheviks' westward march, and remains a source of huge national pride in Poland.

Saturday's signing came just a day after the Trump administration suffered an embarrassing diplomatic loss at the United Nations when its proposal to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran was soundly defeated in a UN Security Council vote that saw only one country side with the US Pompeo will visit that country, the Dominican Republic, on Sunday for the inauguration of its new president. Pompeo has used his Europe trip to warn the region's young democracies about threats posed by Russia and China and has received a warm welcome. In Poland, the reception was particularly kind given the friendship between Trump and conservative Polish President Duda, who was sworn in for a second five-year term earlier this month after a hotly contested election.

Many of Duda's Law and Justice party's policies have put Poland at odds with the European Union, which is concerned that government efforts to reshape the judiciary and other actions have eroded the rule of law and democracy in the EU member country..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Higher COVID-19 recovery rate due to Yoga, use of traditional methods to boost immunity: Ramdev

The recovery rate of COVID-19 is improving and the fatality rate is decreasing as Indian citizens perform yoga and use traditional methods to enhance their immunity, claimed Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday. Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Bal...

PM Modi pays tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. H...

Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020