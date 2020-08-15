Left Menu
Development News Edition

Husband punches shark to save wife in Australian shark attack

The Sydney Morning Herald said that Chantelle Doyle, 35, was attacked by the 2 to 3 metre (6-1/2 ft to 10 ft) shark while surfing at Shelly Beach, and suffered severe lacerations to her right leg. It quoted Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce as saying Doyle's husband jumped off his surfboard and onto the shark.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:09 IST
Husband punches shark to save wife in Australian shark attack

A man jumped onto a great white shark and punched it to save his wife when it attacked her on Saturday at a beach in Port Macquarie in the Australian state of New South Wales, media and officials said. The Sydney Morning Herald said that Chantelle Doyle, 35, was attacked by the 2 to 3 metre (6-1/2 ft to 10 ft) shark while surfing at Shelly Beach, and suffered severe lacerations to her right leg.

It quoted Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce as saying Doyle's husband jumped off his surfboard and onto the shark. "This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach," Pearce said. "Pretty full on, really heroic."

The Herald, which did not name the husband, said Doyle was treated at the scene by bystanders and paramedics and then flown to hospital, where she was in stable condition. Beaches in the Port Macquarie area were closed after the incident, Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement, adding it was providing coastal surveillance of the area to help spot the shark. (Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...

BSF holds musical programme to celebrate I-DAY at Attari check post

A musical programme was organised at the Indo-Pak joint check post to mark Independence Day, officials said here on Saturday. However, there was no one from the public to watch the programme due to a ban imposed on their entry in the wake o...

Ship leaking tons of oil off Mauritius has split apart

The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said Saturday, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters. Photos posted on soci...

Biden administration will place 'high priority' on strengthening India-US ties

A Biden administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the India-US relationship, his campaign said on Saturday, asserting that no common global challenge can be solved without the two countries working as responsible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020