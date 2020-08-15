Indian Missions abroad celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

Indian Missions and Posts abroad celebrated the 74th Independence Day with enthusiasm. At Indian High Commission in Pakistan, Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the National Flag.

"As Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the National Flag, rose petals from the unfurled Tiranga showered their blessings while the High Commission family sang the national anthem. Jai Hind reverberated in the skies," High Commission said in a tweet. At Embassy of India in Paris, Ambassador Jawed Ashraf hoist the national flag and read out President's address.

"EoI,Paris celebrated 74th #IndependanceDay,Indian Ambassador @JawedAshraf5 unfurled the national flag and read out President's address. He also felicitated members of Indian community for their humanitarian services extended during the time of Covid-19. #AatmaNirbharBharat," said Indian Embassy in France in a tweet. Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed addressed a gathering of Embassy Officials and select members of Indian community at Embassy of India, Riyadh.

"Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed unfurled the #Tricolour in the presence of the Embassy officials and select members of the Indian Community, and addressed the gathering on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day," the Embassy said in a tweet. At Indian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Ambassador Vinay Kumar, delivered the President of India's address.

"#AatmaNirbharBharat On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Ambassador @vkumar1969 unfurled the National Flag at the Embassy premises and delivered the Hon'ble President of India's address to the nation," said Indian Embassy in Kabul in a tweet. "He further spoke about the need of performing Yoga and Pranayama for immunity boosting in these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

Similarly, Indian High Commission in Maldives said in a tweet: "Celebrating #India's indomitable spirit, the ideals that inspired our freedom struggle and reiterating the call to build a self-reliant #AtmaNirbharBharat, the tricolour was unfurled at High Commission of India,Male' on the 74th #IndependenceDayIndia2020." (ANI)