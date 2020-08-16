Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris extends greetings to India on 74th Independence Day

US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) extended her greetings to India on the country's 74th Independence Day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:26 IST
Kamala Harris extends greetings to India on 74th Independence Day
US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) extended her greetings to India on the country's 74th Independence Day. "Happy Indian Independence Day! Reflecting on the past 74 years, it's remarkable how much progress our people have made in the fight for justice. I hope you will join me today in celebrating and then commit to building an even better future," she said in a tweet.

Harris was recently picked by Democrat Joe Biden as his running mate, becoming the first African-American and Indian-American woman to be nominated on a major party ticket. The 55-year-old California Senator took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instill a love of good idli" in her and sister Maya and "long walks" with her grandfather in Chennai while speaking during an event by 'South Asians of Biden'.

Harris said that Indian and US communities are bound together by so much more than their shared history and culture. "When my mother Shyamala (Gopalan) stepped off a plane in California as a 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she'd learned from her parents," she said.

Harris said that her mother, a Tamil Indian-American, who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, would take her and sister Maya to India because she wanted her daughters to understand where she had come from. The California Senator remembered how she and her grandfather, PV Gopalan, would go on long walks in what was then called Madras where the latter would tell her about "heroes" who were involved in the freedom struggle in India. Harris said that the lessons from her grandfather, who was a career civil servant, are a big reason "why I am where I am today".

"Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instill in us, a love of good Idli," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020