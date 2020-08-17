Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return due to climate change: Study

The researchers' analysis found that the baseline of that pulse -- the amount of ice being lost each year -- started increasing steadily around 2000, so that the glaciers were losing about 500 gigatonnes each year. Snowfall did not increase at the same time, and over the last decade, the rate of ice loss from glaciers has stayed about the same -- meaning the ice sheet has been losing ice more rapidly than it's being replenished, they said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:47 IST
Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return due to climate change: Study

Glaciers on Greenland have shrunk so much that even if global warming were to stop today, the ice sheet would continue to melt, according to a study of nearly 40 years of satellite data from the island. The finding, published in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment, means that Greenland's glaciers have passed a tipping point of sorts, where the snowfall that replenishes the ice sheet each year cannot keep up with the ice that is flowing into the ocean from glaciers.

"We've been looking at these remote sensing observations to study how ice discharge and accumulation have varied," said Michalea King, lead author of the study, and a researcher at the Ohio State University in the US. "And what we've found is that the ice that's discharging into the ocean is far surpassing the snow that's accumulating on the surface of the ice sheet," King said.

The researchers analysed monthly satellite data from over 200 large glaciers draining into the ocean around Greenland. Their observations show how much ice breaks off into icebergs or melts from the glaciers into the ocean.

They also show the amount of snowfall each year -- the way these glaciers get replenished. The researchers found that, throughout the 1980s and 90s, snow gained through accumulation and ice melted or calved from glaciers were mostly in balance, keeping the ice sheet intact.

Through those decades, the researchers found, the ice sheets generally lost about 450 gigatonnes of ice each year from flowing outlet glaciers, which was replaced with snowfall, they said. "We are measuring the pulse of the ice sheet -- how much ice glaciers drain at the edges of the ice sheet -- which increases in the summer.

"And what we see is that it was relatively steady until a big increase in ice discharging to the ocean during a short five- to six-year period," King said. The researchers' analysis found that the baseline of that pulse -- the amount of ice being lost each year -- started increasing steadily around 2000, so that the glaciers were losing about 500 gigatonnes each year.

Snowfall did not increase at the same time, and over the last decade, the rate of ice loss from glaciers has stayed about the same -- meaning the ice sheet has been losing ice more rapidly than it's being replenished, they said. "Glaciers have been sensitive to seasonal melt for as long as we've been able to observe it, with spikes in ice discharge in the summer," King said.

"But starting in 2000, you start superimposing that seasonal melt on a higher baseline -- so you're going to get even more losses," she said. The resaerchers noted that before 2000, the ice sheet would have about the same chance to gain or lose mass each year.

In the current climate, the ice sheet will gain mass in only one out of every 100 years, they said. King said that large glaciers across Greenland have retreated about three kilometres on average since 1985 -- "that's a lot of distance." The glaciers have shrunk back enough that many of them are sitting in deeper water, meaning more ice is in contact with water, according to the researchers.

Warm ocean water melts glacier ice, and also makes it difficult for the glaciers to grow back to their previous positions, they said. That means even if humans were somehow miraculously able to stop climate change in its tracks, ice lost from glaciers draining ice to the ocean would likely still exceed ice gained from snow accumulation, and the ice sheet would continue to shrink for some time, the researchers noted.

"Glacier retreat has knocked the dynamics of the whole ice sheet into a constant state of loss," said Ian Howat, a professor of earth sciences and distinguished university scholar at Ohio State. "Even if the climate were to stay the same or even get a little colder, the ice sheet would still be losing mass," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir, the Ta...

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020