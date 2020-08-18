Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

Left Menu
US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a media released said on Monday.

According to US Border Police, its agents at Sweetgrass Station in Montana on Saturday encountered a person matching the description of an individual spotted by a citizen illegally crossing the border on foot from Coutts in Alberta province of Canada. The agents questioned the man and learned that he was a citizen of India. The man admitted that he had intentionally entered the US from Canada by walking around the Sweetgrass Port of Entry to avoid detection, the statement said.

"The man was carrying several bags when encountered but nothing was found to be dangerous in the bags," the border police said, adding he was processed and removed from the United States. "This is a great example of how our agents exercise vigilance every day," said Havre Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good. "Agents are always ready to carry out our agency's mission and safeguard the American public," he added.

