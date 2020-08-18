Left Menu
As virus cases fall, South Africa allows liquor sales

South Africa, which had one of the world's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns for five months, relaxed its restrictions Tuesday to permit the sales of alcohol and cigarettes and other returns to more ordinary life in response to decreasing new cases and hospitalisations for COVID-19. South Africa confirmed 2,541 new cases in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:37 IST
As virus cases fall, South Africa allows liquor sales
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa, which had one of the world's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns for five months, relaxed its restrictions Tuesday to permit the sales of alcohol and cigarettes and other returns to more ordinary life in response to decreasing new cases and hospitalisations for COVID-19. The country has loosened its regulations to permit the opening of bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of worship, all limited to no more than 50 people.

Schools will reopen gradually from August 24, starting with grades 12 and 7 and a phased opening of other grades. With more than 589,000 confirmed cases, South Africa has more than half of all reported cases in Africa.

The 54 countries of the continent reported a total of more than 1.1 million cases on Tuesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Africa has recorded more than 11,900 deaths from COVID-19, while overall the continent has reported just over 25,800 deaths. The actual numbers of cases and deaths are estimated to be much higher, say health experts.

South Africa's new confirmed cases have dropped from an average of 12,000 per day at the peak in July to less than 5,000 per day last week. South Africa confirmed 2,541 new cases in the last 24 hours. South Africa's recovery rate is 80 per cent, according to official figures.

