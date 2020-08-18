Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man

In the cellphone video, which was tweeted by Florida-based civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Kevin Wygant asserts his First Amendment right to the Palm Beach County deputy, asking, “I don't have the freedom of speech to you?" The deputy, identified by news outlets as Deputy Charles Rhoads, responds, “not to us you don't," and pushes him face first against a wall and uses an expletive. A bystander is heard attempting to intervene.

PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:49 IST
Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man

A white Florida sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was caught on camera shoving a handcuffed 19-year-old Black man against a wall outside a fast food restaurant. In the cellphone video, which was tweeted by Florida-based civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Kevin Wygant asserts his First Amendment right to the Palm Beach County deputy, asking, “I don't have the freedom of speech to you?" The deputy, identified by news outlets as Deputy Charles Rhoads, responds, “not to us you don't," and pushes him face first against a wall and uses an expletive.

A bystander is heard attempting to intervene. “Woah. Woah. Woah. What are you doing, bro?," he said. The deputy turns and tells them leave before the video stops. In a tweet, Crump said Wygant witnessed a fight and was only trying to help.

The sheriff's office placed Rhoads on administrative leave. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradhaw said on Twitter than he's ordered an internal affairs investigation. “I DO NOT condone this behavior and take this matter very seriously," the tweet said. Wygant was charged with trespassing, but additional details about the arrest have not been provided.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...

Cyprus says willing to engage on defining maritime zones

Cyprus said on Tuesday it was willing to engage with all its neighbours on defining maritime boundaries, amid a tense stand-off with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean over jurisdiction in the energy-rich waters. Greece and Cyprus are lock...

Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire passes away at 102

National Poet Laureate of Nepal, Madhav Prasad Ghimire, on Tuesday passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening, his family confirmed. He was 102 years old.He took his last breath at around 555 pm this evening. He was not keeping well th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020