Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC on Wednesday, resulting in injury to 70-year-old Jan Bibi of village Khui. The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," the statement alleged.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:10 IST
Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged "ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC on Wednesday, resulting in injury to 70-year-old Jan Bibi of village Khui.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," the statement alleged. It claimed that 16 people had died and 166 been injured in 2,027 ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said..

