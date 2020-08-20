Left Menu
Development News Edition

Region's presidents plan Mali visit as junta, opposition close ranks

Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened over the crisis on Thursday, after it suspended Mali, shut off borders and halted financial flows in response to Tuesday's overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The bloc plans to send a delegation of presidents including the leaders of Niger, Senegal and Ghana to Mali's capital, Bamako, to seek a resolution to the crisis, a regional diplomat and a senior official told Reuters.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:47 IST
Region's presidents plan Mali visit as junta, opposition close ranks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

West African presidents plan to fly to Mali as regional powers escalate efforts to block a coup-driven regime change, two sources said, after an opposition coalition there joined the junta in rejecting foreign interference. Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened over the crisis on Thursday, after it suspended Mali, shut off borders and halted financial flows in response to Tuesday's overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The bloc plans to send a delegation of presidents including the leaders of Niger, Senegal and Ghana to Mali's capital, Bamako, to seek a resolution to the crisis, a regional diplomat and a senior official told Reuters. It was not immediately possible to confirm the information.

The coup, which has rocked a country already in the grip of a jihadist insurgency and civil unrest, has been met with almost universal condemnation abroad. Within Mali, the M5-RFP coalition of opposition groups said it was working with the mutineers. It labelled ECOWAS's initial response to the coup over-reaction stemming from some regional leaders' fears that it could set off unrest in their countries.

"(The leaders) are on an all-out drive to set ECOWAS against Mali," said M5-RFP spokesman Nouhoum Togo. The capital Bamako was calm for the second straight day on Thursday, a Reuters reporter said, as people appeared to heed earlier calls from junta spokesman Colonel Ismael Wague to return to work and go about their daily lives.

Marc-Andre Boisvert, an independent researcher on the Malian security forces, said the senior mutineers were all respected army colonels. "It was a coup led by combat-experienced, not personality-driven officers," he said "I expect they were selected to be the image of the coup as they are respected and close to the (ordinary) soldiers."

ECOWAS is expected to release a statement outlining its next steps later on Thursday. In July, an ECOWAS delegation failed to broker an agreement between Keita and the opposition, who were leading large-scale protests against the government.

Leaders attending the bloc's virtual summit said the political upheaval in Mali could destabilise the entire region. "The events in Mali (have).. grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted.

The coup has fuelled concerns it could disrupt a military campaign against jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operating in northern and central Mali and West Africa's wider Sahel region. France will continue its Mali-based military operations against Islamist fighters, its armed forces minister said on Thursday.

Landlocked Mali has struggled to regain stability since a Tuareg uprising in 2012 which was hijacked by al Qaeda-linked militants, and a subsequent coup in the capital plunged the country into chaos.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Use COVID lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future, urges UN chief

In his remarks to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held virtually, the Secretary-General said that COVID-19 turned the spotlights onto the challenges plaguing societies and exposed the worlds fragilities.Even before the virus...

Portable and deployable hospitals for COVID-19 management

Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, the city based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and Modulus Housing, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, have jointly developed a technology for setting up portable an...

UP Israel ink deal for water management in parched Bundelkhand region: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday inked an agreement with the water resources ministry of Israel for the management of water resources in Bundelkhand region of the state. The plan of cooperation was signed by the Israeli ambassador t...

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020