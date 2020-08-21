Monsoon rains lash Pakistan, killing 24 and injuring 20

Relentless monsoon rains lashed Pakistan's most populous province overnight and on Thursday, killing 24 people and injuring 18, emergency services said. Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing roofs and walls, according to the emergency services spokesman Muhammad Asghar.

Many homes in rural Pakistan are made of sun-baked mud and straw or flimsy cinder block construction, he said. Three men died when a landslide damaged a coalmine. In the provincial capital of Lahore, the country's cultural hub with a population of nearly 13 million people, streets were flooded and homes in the poorest areas of the city were inundated with water.

Monsoon rains wreak havoc in cities and towns across Pakistan where drainage and sewage systems are antiquated and outdated.