Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 45,323 to over 3.5 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 45,323 to 3,501,975 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 21-08-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 05:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 45,323 to 3,501,975 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. The death toll has risen by 1,204 to 112,304 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 49,298 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,212 new fatalities. Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.5 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 790,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

