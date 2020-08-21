Left Menu
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May. Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market.

21-08-2020
Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May. Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn't taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon. Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality..

