Left Menu
Development News Edition

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:15 IST
German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last week they were looking into the death of the man found in a burned-out car for links to a Volkswagen (VW) employee suspended for allegedly illegally recording conversations.

Local newspaper Helmstedter Nachrichten, citing unidentified sources, said last week the dead person was a VW employee who had done business with the Bosnian supplier group and was being investigated for eavesdropping. Prosecutors said on Friday initial evidence pointed to suicide, but the probe had not been concluded.

They would not comment on the identity of the deceased, saying only he was the owner of the car. VW and the Bosnian supplier group fell out in 2016 in a disagreement over pricing, prompting Prevent subsidiaries to halt deliveries of seat covers and cast iron parts for gear boxes, causing production losses at six of VW's factories.

VW and Prevent have since been involved in claims and counterclaims for damages caused by the dispute. VW said on Friday it was shocked by the incident and that it would support prosecutors where possible.

"To our knowledge there is so far no reliable information on what led to the incident," the carmaker said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched an online system for registration and renewal of licence of gold assaying and hallmarking centres. The online mode will bring ease of doing business for both the jewellers and en...

AGR case: SC asks DoT to apprise about the basis of spectrum sharing done by telcos

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Department of Telecom DoT to apprise it by Saturday the basis of spectrum sharing done by telecom companies and how much is the liability of the sharers. The top court asked the secretary of DoT to f...

Wall St Week Ahead-No elk or trout, but Fed's virtual retreat may stoke market's 'animal spirits'

Investors could get a hint from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell next week about how aggressively the U.S. central bank will try to manage the long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Powell will discuss the Feds monetary poli...

DA to review 2011 police shooting of 68-year-old Black man

A Massachusetts prosecutor says her office will review the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting by police of an unarmed 68-year-old Black man during a drug raid targeting his stepson and another man. Eurie Stamps was shot and killed i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020