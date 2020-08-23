Left Menu
Development News Edition

California 'dream house,' decades in the making, is in ashes

"It started pouring toward us like a waterfall," Hanson, 81, said. The fire was one of the more than 500 wildfires ignited across California this week from what state firefighting officials are calling a “lightning siege” — summer thunderstorms that produce little or no rain but have prompted nearly 12,000 lightening strikes across sun-scorched terrain.

PTI | Vacaville | Updated: 23-08-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 11:17 IST
California 'dream house,' decades in the making, is in ashes

When he closes his eyes at night, Hank Hanson hears sirens in his dreams - a byproduct of living nearly 30 years in the wildfire-prone wilderness of Northern California between San Francisco and Sacramento. But about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hanson knew he wasn't dreaming when he looked to the hills above his home.

The ridge line, where he and his wife in daylight tracked the sun's shifting seasonal paths, was lit up as if someone had strung lights across it and plugged it in. "It started pouring toward us like a waterfall," Hanson, 81, said.

The fire was one of the more than 500 wildfires ignited across California this week from what state firefighting officials are calling a “lightning siege” — summer thunderstorms that produce little or no rain but have prompted nearly 12,000 lightening strikes across sun-scorched terrain. More than 13,700 firefighters are battling the blazes, the most severe of which are focused in Northern California west of the state capital in Sacramento and east of the San Francisco Bay.

The extraordinary reach of the flames has pushed firefighting resources to the point “we have not seen in recent history,” said Shana Jones, chief of the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit of the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. With firefighting crews stretched thin, there was no evacuation warning for Hanson and his neighbours.

Luckily, Hanson was awake because his electricity was out and the stifling 95-degree (35C) temperature prevented him from sleeping. He quickly woke up his wife, and the two raced in their diesel truck down the road. The air rang with car horns as people desperately tried to wake up their neighbours.

Hanson and his wife made it to a hotel room in the nearby community of Fairfield, grateful they were alive. They found out later that their house was destroyed by the fire. The house was really two houses. The first was a small redwood home originally built in Vacaville in the 1930s but later moved to the property. Hanson, who owned a business that made patio enclosures, bought the property in 1974. He spent weekends there for the next 17 years, planting walnut, peach, fig and eucalyptus trees.

In 1991, he completed a 3,000 square-foot (279-square-meter) addition to that house. It had a wine cellar, indoor and outdoor pools plus three fireplaces. The fires this week have grown quickly and, collectively, have destroyed nearly 700 homes and other structures across the state.

Most of the homes that were leveled were burned by the fire that took Hanson's home, the so-called LNU Lightning Complex fire. It's the second-largest wildfire in state history and has burned more than 490 square miles (1,270 square kilometers). Hanson said he is treating the fire as “an adventure" and talks excitedly when describing his harrowing escape . But his voice catches when he talks about the house, especially when he says he won't rebuild.

“I worked on it for 30 years. It was pretty nice,” he said. “I wouldn't want to do it on a lesser scale, and I don't got time to top the old one.” Hanson said he plans to turn the lot into a park and a campground for himself and his friends for the next few years. But first, he had some shopping to do. His tomatoes, surprisingly, did not burn. He bought some hoses and plans to return to the ranch in an attempt to water them, assuming the deer haven't eaten them first.

“They escaped the whole deal,” he said. “About the only thing I have left in the world is tomatoes.”.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of Black man

The mother of a man fatally shot by Louisiana police said her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her lawyers said they plan to sue over the death of Trayford Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was try...

Crawley looks like a class player: Ganguly

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on England batsman Zak Crawley, who hit 267 against Pakistan in the third Test in Southampton, calling the youngster a class playerPlaying in only his eighth Test, the...

UP: 10 trucks loaded with illegally mined sand seized

Nine people were arrested and 10 trucks loaded with illegally mined sand were seized in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on SundayThe seizure was made on Saturday on the Panipat-Kairana Bypass road. The sand had been illegally mi...

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano in western Indonesia on Sunday unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes. Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra, one of Indonesias main islands, after sensors picked up increasing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020