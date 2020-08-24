Left Menu
Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

One person was charged with possession of a weapon at a protest, when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun, authorities said. Officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer at about 11 pm, police said.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police have arrested five people in Charlotte, North Carolina, where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night. The arrests happened late Saturday after a group of demonstrators left a park and began to peacefully march throughout uptown Charlotte, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police used pepper spray after a demonstrator picked up a steel pipe that was being used for perimeter security fencing and aggressively approached officers, police said. One person was charged with possession of a weapon at a protest when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun, authorities said.

Officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer at about 11 pm, police said. Three more people were arrested for assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders, authorities said. The demonstrators' chants included, "No RNC in CLT" and "Black Lives Matter". As demonstrators continued marching in the streets, they were repeatedly observed placing objects like business signs, garbage cans, e-scooters, and traffic cones in the roadway to impede traffic, police said.

Police also made several arrests Friday night, after a group of about 60 demonstrators marched throughout uptown Charlotte. GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

