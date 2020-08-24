Left Menu
US Secretary of State to visit Israel, UAE: State Department

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will undertake a visit to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and UAE, State Department has said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 03:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will undertake a visit to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and UAE, State Department has said. "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates August 23-28," US State Department spokesperson said.

"He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss regional security issues related to Iran's malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors," it added. In Sudan, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.

"The Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He will conclude his trip in the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and regional issues," said State Department. It stressed that the U.S. commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership.

Earlier, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank. A joint statement of the US, UAE and Israel said, "President Donald J Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today (Thursday) and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE."

As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies and other areas of mutual benefit. (ANI)

