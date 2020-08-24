Chinese Foreign Minister to embark on week-long European tour from August 25
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. "At the invitation of Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany from August 25 to September 1," Zhao said at a briefing.
The spokesman noted that the trip to Europe would be the foreign minister's first overseas travel after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which shows the importance attached to China-European relations by both sides. Through this visit, China expects to advance major political and economic agenda of bilateral relations, deepen cooperation on combating the pandemic and discuss further interaction in emerging sectors like the digital economy and green economy, the diplomat added.
