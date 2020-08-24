Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese Foreign Minister to embark on week-long European tour from August 25

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:26 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister to embark on week-long European tour from August 25
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. "At the invitation of Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany from August 25 to September 1," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the trip to Europe would be the foreign minister's first overseas travel after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which shows the importance attached to China-European relations by both sides. Through this visit, China expects to advance major political and economic agenda of bilateral relations, deepen cooperation on combating the pandemic and discuss further interaction in emerging sectors like the digital economy and green economy, the diplomat added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rape charge a conspiracy, ready for probe: BJP MLA says after being summoned by party

BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Monday claimed before the party leadership in Uttarakhand that the allegation was a conspiracy to defame him. Summoned by the party over the issue, the MLA from Dwarahat appea...

Belarus investigators to question Nobel laureate Alexievich amid crackdown

Belarusian Nobel laureate author Svetlana Alexievich has been called in for questioning by state investigators over a criminal case opened against an opposition council, the group said on Monday.Alexievich, who won the Nobel prize for liter...

Ex-municipal councilor Zakir Khan nominated as DMC chairman

Former municipal councilor Zakir Khan was on Monday nominated as chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission. A Delhi government notification issued by secretary-cum-divisional commissioners office said besides Khan as full term chairman, K...

Bengal govt considering setting up of cycle factories: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government is planning to set up cycle factories in the state in view of the huge number of bi-cycles that are procured from other states for distribution among students. If...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020