Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

I therefore challenge Tarrant to use his remaining lifetime to consider the beauty and life to be found in diversity and freedom that he sought to distort and destroy." KYRON GOSSE - NEPHEW OF LINDA ARMSTRONG "I want you to understand my utter rage when I learnt this man was a guest to New Zealand.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 07:38 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, with multi-day sentencing hearings taking place this week.

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear about 66 victim impact statements, according to the court. Below are quotes from Tuesday's court proceedings:

AMBREEN NAEEM - WIFE OF NAEEM RASHID, WHO WAS KILLED AT AL NOOR MOSQUE TRYING TO STOP TARRANT; MOTHER OF TALHA NAEEM, ALSO KILLED "Naeem died trying to save others and his act of bravery is something his sons will always feel proud for. His death was a reflection of his life."

"Since my husband and son passed away I have never had a proper normal sleep. I don't think I ever will. That is why his punishment should continue forever. No one ever stopped him from going to the mosque. He was greeted with hello brother when he entered the mosque." ANGELA ARMSTRONG - DAUGHTER OF LINDA ARMSTRONG, A CONVERT TO ISLAM WHO WAS KILLED AT LINWOOD MOSQUE

"You robbed me of my mother, of her love and strength. Likely you will also never again feel the love and warmth of your mother's hug either. While I have pity for your mum, I have no emotion for you. You are nothing." "While he will remain trapped in a cage, my mum's free. I therefore challenge Tarrant to use his remaining lifetime to consider the beauty and life to be found in diversity and freedom that he sought to distort and destroy."

KYRON GOSSE - NEPHEW OF LINDA ARMSTRONG "I want you to understand my utter rage when I learnt this man was a guest to New Zealand. This man is not one of us, but that didn't stop him from slaughtering us. He entered into our home with ill intentions and hate in his heart, only to repay our hospitality by murdering our family and our guests, people who we welcome into this country with the promise of a better life. He stole that safety and security from them, just as he stole our nation's innocence."

"He immigrated to a land that my family called home for seven generations, and killed our loved ones in cold blood. And for what? He had no issue with Linda Armstrong. Filled with his own racist agenda this coward hid behind his big powerful guns and shot little old Linda from afar."

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

172 economies engaged in discussions to participate in COVID-19 vaccine COVAX

Nine CEPI-supported candidate vaccines are part of the COVAX initiative, with a further nine candidates under evaluation, and procurement conversations on-going with additional producers not currently receiving research and development RD f...

Duo who waved guns at protesters appears at RNC

A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness into American suburbsMark and Patty McClosk...

China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from nationa...

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

US and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their governments economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020