Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's AstraZeneca begins human trial of COVID-19 treatment using monoclonal antibodies

UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the human trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 using a combination of two monoclonal antibodies.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:09 IST
UK's AstraZeneca begins human trial of COVID-19 treatment using monoclonal antibodies
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI/Sputnik): UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the human trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 using a combination of two monoclonal antibodies. "The first participants have been dosed in a Phase I trial of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19," the multinational giant said in a press release.

Up to 48 healthy people aged 18 to 55 years will take part in the first stage of the trial, aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the new treatment, the company added. "This combination of antibodies, coupled to our proprietary half-life extension technology, has the potential to improve both the effectiveness and durability of use in addition to reducing the likelihood of viral resistance," Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said in the statement.

If the treatment is successful, AstraZeneca said it would then move into larger late-stage Phase II and Phase III trials to evaluate its efficacy as a potential preventative and treatment approach against COVID-19. The scientific study is funded by the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is part of the US Department of Defence and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, attached to the US Department of Health and Human Services. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SKorea closes schools in greater capital area

South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Tuesday ...

Studds eyes 25 pc jump in sales this fiscal; hires 700 for new plant

Studds, leading manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets, aims at least 25 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 500 crore this year on the back of the rising demand for personal transport created by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior co...

How men and women network impacts their labor market performance

A new theory has been developed on how peoples social network structure impacts their productivity and earnings. The theory has been published in The Economic Journal by the Oxford University Press.While large and loosely connected networks...

NIA files chargesheet in 2019 Pulwama terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency NIA filed a chargesheet on Tuesday in a special court here against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020